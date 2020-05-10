Del Mar Farmers Market reopens

DEL MAR, Calif. – The Del Mar Farmers Market reopened to the public Saturday with new social distancing guidelines in place for shoppers and vendors.

All marketgoers including children now are required to wear a mask at the market and customers must stay at least 6 feet from anyone not in their family. Both rules largely are consistent with rules put in place by state and local leaders to help combat the spread of COVID-19.

Jason Froelich of Dry Dock Fish Co. said he’s happy to have the market back, particularly as it serves as a vital revenue source for the business.

“I feel that farmers markets are an essential need for customers,” Froelich said. “We’re there to back up grocery stores and complement grocery stores, especially when they run out of products. Customers can always come to the farmers market and feel safe shopping around.

People are being encouraged to pre-order with vendors to help speed up the process. Market organizers also ask people not to visit if they’re sick.