Picture of homeless shelter beds at the Old Central Library. (KSWB)

SAN DIEGO — A proposed app by San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan would locate open shelter beds for homeless people.

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors is set to vote on the proposal Tuesday, which would allocate $300,000 dollars to develop the app.

More details on the plan will be revealed during an 8 a.m. joint news conference Tuesday with officials from the DA’s office, the Board of Supervisors, the San Diego Regional Task Force on Homelessness and the San Diego Rescue Mission.

The news conference will “announce a game-changing new initiative that’s addressing the intersection of homelessness and crime through the development of an app that can quickly locate suitable shelter beds for individuals experiencing homelessness, improving on the process that’s currently in place,” said the DA’s office.

The proposed app would follow a similar model that the DA has utilized to find beds for victims of domestic violence and human trafficking.

In a letter sent to the board Monday, Stephan said that in addition to finding shelter beds for homeless people in need, the app would be available to homeless providers, first responders, social workers and hospitals.

While the exact number of people experiencing homelessness in San Diego in 2023 is still being determined, the regional task force found that more than 4,000 people were unsheltered countywide in 2022.

The announcement comes after the news earlier this month that the Golden Hall shelter in downtown San Diego would begin the process of closing and that the city would move the current occupants into other shelters.

This story will be updated with more information following the news conference Tuesday morning.