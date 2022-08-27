SAN DIEGO – United States Customs and Border Protection officials are warning residents nationwide about a scam in which potential thieves impersonate CBP officers in an attempt to solicit money from unsuspecting victims.

Callers are reaching out to residents across the U.S. and telling them that their name and address was used on a package containing illegal items that were flagged by officers.

“A box of drugs and money being shipped has your (resident’s) name on it and it has been intercepted,” says a pre-recorded message during the phone-call, according to CBP officials. The resident is then instructed to press a button to speak with a CBP officer or Border Patrol agent, which is when bank account information is requested.

“These calls are telephone scams/voice phishing attempts. Residents are urged not to provide the caller with any information. The Department of Homeland Security and CBP do not solicit money over the telephone,” CBP officials said in a release.

Anyone who receives a call is encouraged to take note of the number and report the incident to the Federal Trade Commission HERE.