CRSSD festival to go on as planned despite coronavirus concerns

Festival goers dance to the music of Trippy Turtle at the first edition of CRSSD Festival in 2015. (Photo: Charlie Neuman/SD-UT)

SAN DIEGO -- The CRSSD music festival is moving forward this weekend despite the declaration of the coronavirus health emergency in San Diego County.

The event will be held Saturday and Sunday at Waterfront Park. Event organizers say they will be implementing more sanitation stations and providing cashless payment options for concertgoers.

In Austin, Texas, the major tech, film and music festival South by Southwest was canceled Friday, along with the Ultra Music Festival in Miami, Florida.

Health officials have not mandated shuttering public gatherings but are monitoring the coronavirus outbreak after an AT&T worker who works in Chula Vista tested positive for the virus.

Authorities say people should stand six feet apart, refrain from shaking hands and wash their hands several times a day.