Flames rip through East County home

SANTEE, Calif. — Crews fought back the flames of a raging house fire in East County Tuesday morning, keeping the destructive blaze from spreading through the entire home.

The fire broke out some time before 9 a.m. at the house on Woodrose Avenue, just north of El Nopal in Santee, according to Heartland Fire Department.

SkyFOX showed flames leaping from the roof and garage at the front end of the single-story home. At least four fire trucks ran hose lines to crews, who doused the fire.

By 9:40 a.m., the flames had been knocked down, though crews continued spraying down hot spots and sorting through the damage. There was no immediate word on the cause of the blaze, but it appeared the fire started in the garage, which was completely gutted.

No injuries were immediately reported. Firefighters said two cars parked in the driveway and a motorcycle were destroyed; there was no immediate estimate on the extent of the damage to the house.

Police shut down the block of Woodrose Avenue where firefighters were working.

Firefighters from at least four engines battled the flames of this burning home in Santee Tuesday morning, keeping the blaze from engulfing the entire house, which was already badly damaged