SAN DIEGO -- Crews were battling a house fire in the Lake Murray area Saturday night, authorities said.

The residential fire was reported just before 8:40 p.m. along the 8000 block of June Lake Drive.

Firefighters arrived before 8:45 p.m. to begin fighting the flames.

Details regarding the size of the fire, how it started and whether or not anyone was injured were not immediately available.

