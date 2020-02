INGLEWOOD, Calif. — A large crane collapsed at the under-construction football stadium for the two Los Angeles football teams Friday.

The crane tipped over at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood around 8 a.m. Officials did not immediately report any injuries.

The future home of the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers has been under construction since late 2016. It has an estimated cost of $5 billion.

It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the crane to collapse.

