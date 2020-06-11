COVID-19 upends wedding plans for hundreds of couples

SAN DIEGO – The coronavirus has upended wedding plans for hundreds of couples who had planned spring and summer weddings in San Diego.

About 1,600 couples had appointments with the County of San Diego to get married or get marriage licenses when the pandemic forced most to postpone their nuptials.

“Our wedding was scheduled for March 21,” said Aida Soria, a producer on the FOX 5 Morning News. “We were expecting about 450 guests.”

Soria had spent a full year planning her dream wedding, only to see the entire event come crashing down just one week before the big day.

“We got our license a month before the wedding. We were all set. We knew COVID was a thing, but we thought everything was still going to happen, and then COVID hit,” she said. “About a month later, we got a letter in the mail saying (the license) had expired.”

And she got another unpleasant surprise when she tried to rebook the wedding. Soria and her fiancé were committed to a church wedding, so she scheduled a much smaller ceremony for August. And following health guidelines, they planned no reception. But when she tried to get another wedding license, she was told there was a waiting list that stretched through July and no guarantee that she would have the necessary paperwork before the new wedding date.

“I called and they said regardless of COVID, we only have 90 days to get married within that window,” Soria said.

Jordan Marks works at the San Diego County Assessor’s Office helping couples navigate the marital red tape. He said he is aware that many couples’ marriage licenses expired during the pandemic. To deal with the unfortunate situation, San Diego and other counties have appealed to Gov. Gavin Newsom, he said.

“We wrote a letter saying, ‘Hey, we need to give these folks another chance at love.’ We can’t have love expire during the COVID-19 crisis. We need to give them a license that lasts longer. They shouldn’t have to pay twice for a license.”

Because of the pandemic, the Assessor’s Office downsized into a building dubbed “The Marriage Hut,” going from five windows serving the public to just two. But it never fully closed during the crisis.

Fewer windows is one of the reasons for the marriage license application backlog. To help with the processing problem, they will open an additional office downtown next week, and a regional office will open in July. But only the governor can approve extending the length of time a marriage license remains valid.

As for Soria, she says she’s not willing to gamble on the Assessor’s waiting list.

“I feel my only option is to go to Vegas and get married by Elvis, so I can get married in the church in San Diego,” she said.