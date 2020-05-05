County workers rally for hazard pay during virus crisis

SAN DIEGO – County employees who are required to continue working during the coronavirus pandemic staged a vehicle caravan Monday to call for more protections and hazard pay, citing multiple cases of COVID-19 among their colleagues.

The demonstrating workers told FOX 5 they want to continue to do their jobs, but they want to stay safe.

“Our workers are out here ensuring that our county runs effectively and efficiently and putting ourselves, as well as our families, at risk by doing our jobs,” said Crystal Irving, a protective service worker.

The employees are calling for support from the county, including personal protective equipment and hazard pay.

County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher said he is bringing two proposals before the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday to address their concerns. One would provide hazard pay for essential county workers and the other would provide access to childcare for all essential workers, whether or not they work for the county.

“During these difficult times, we are even more aware of our essential workers,” said Fletcher. “Our essential workers continue to go to work. Many of them continue to engage directly with COVID-positive or COVID-suspected-positive personnel.”

The hazard pay proposal would have three different levels of compensation based upon a worker’s risk level on the job. Those with the greatest risk, who have direct contact with COVID-positive patients, would receive a 5% salary increase. The second level would be a 3% pay increase for employees who continue to engage with the general public, like law enforcement officers and social workers. The third level would give a 2% increase to all other essential county workers who are reporting to work every day.

Fletcher’s second proposal would allocate $5 million for emergency childcare vouchers for employees at essential businesses.

Both proposals would use federal funds from the CARES Act.

“I hope that our demands will be met and that my coworkers and I can continue doing the amazing work that we do for the county but with our proper PPEs and our hazard pay,” said Irving.