SAN DIEGO — The county Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Wednesday to reaffirm and extend a local health emergency declaration in response to the coronavirus outbreak, although officials continue to insist the risk of local infection remains very low.

The San Diego County Board of supervisors are voting to extend the local public Heath emergency, regarding the Corona virus #Covid19 #VIRUS_CORONA #ChinaWuHan @fox5sandiego 233 people who traveled from China were quarantined and 2 people were identified as having the Corona virus pic.twitter.com/pKKBtuR47S — Jaime Chambers (@jaimechambers) February 19, 2020

