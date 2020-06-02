County reports 7 COVID-19 deaths Tuesday

SAN DIEGO — County officials reported seven additional deaths due to the coronavirus Tuesday, bringing the total number of fatal cases in San Diego County since the beginning of the pandemic to 276.

Of victims were five men and two women ranging in age from 46 to 94 years old. Six of the patients had underlying medical conditions that contributed to fatal outcome.

The county reported administering 3,939 virus tests on Monday. OOf those, 120 or 3% tested positive for COVID-19 infection, bringing the number of positive cases in the county to 7,674. Of that total, 1,341 patients, or 17.5%, have been admitted to hospitals and 387 patients have required intensive care.