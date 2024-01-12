SAN DIEGO — Prospective first-time homebuyers in San Diego County may qualify for a new assistance program offering low interest loans.

As explained by the county communication’s office, the Down Payment and Closing Cost Assistance Program is offered to residents with incomes that are 80% or less than the area median income. This ranges from $77,200 or less for a single adult to $110,250 for a family of four and $145,550 for a family of eight.

First-time homebuyers that qualify will be offered low interest loans with deferred payments. The county said the loans may be as much as 22% of the sales price for the down payment and up to $10,000 for closing costs. This could make a huge difference for lower income San Diegans.

“Buying a home in San Diego is a huge challenge to many families,” said David Estrella, county director of Housing and Community Development Services. “We want them to know they’re not alone and encourage them to apply for this life-changing program.”

What kind of properties are eligible for this loan?

The county said these loans can be used to buy new or re-sale homes. This includes single-family, condominium, townhome, and manufactured homes on a permanent foundation.

Before a loan can be approved, the prospective home will be inspected to ensure required standards are met.

Also worth noting, the homes must be in the unincorporated area of San Diego County or in the city of Carlsbad, Coronado, Del Mar, Encinitas, Imperial Beach, La Mesa, Lemon Grove, Poway, San Marcos, Santee, Solana Beach or Vista.

The purchase price may not exceed $676,000, something the county said is subject to “periodic adjustments.”

How to apply

To get started, first-time homebuyers can contact a loan officer from the county’s participating lender list. The loan officer will collect all required documentation and submit the application on the borrower’s behalf to the San Diego Housing Commission (SDHC).

More information on how to apply can be found here.