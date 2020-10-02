County opens free COVID-19 testing sites for students and teachers

SAN DIEGO – As more schools reopen for in-person learning, San Diego County has opened four additional COVID-19 testing sites for teachers and school personnel.

Each site has the capacity to administer nearly 600 tests per day, according to the county.

Jerome Gurule, who’s a billing service supervisor at the Ballard Parents Center, was the first person to get tested at one of the new locations.

“I almost sneezed a little bit, but it’s not that bad,” said Gurule.

The parents center is one of the new testing sites located on Congress Street. Other sites include:

656 L St. in Chula Vista;

2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd. in Del Mar;

and 301 N. Mollison Ave. in El Cajon.

“What we’re trying to do is provide them a place to get tested, and you know centrally located for all the different school districts throughout San Diego County,” said Ryan Clabo the county’s Health and Human Services Agency.

Clabo has been in charge of setting up the new sites. He says they will be extremely important as more schools continue to reopen for in-person learning. All teachers and school personnel, like Gurule, can go to any of the new testing sites without an appointment. They will receive their results within three to five business days.

“We want to make sure that, not only the teachers are protected, but the kids are protected also, so it’s important for us to make sure that the testing is available to our teachers and our school site staff,” Clabo said.

The county is also expanding free testing to all school age children.

“Until today, we were only doing testing for 12 years of age and older. Now we’re going to cover all age groups from K to 12,” said Nick Macchione. director of the Health and Human Services Agency.

In addition to the four new locations, there are 41 testing sites throughout the county. Parents and students can go to any of them without an appointment.