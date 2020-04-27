County opens 2 drive-thru virus testing sites

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — San Diego County opened two additional drive-thru testing facilities Monday.

The sites at the North Inland Live Well Center in Escondido and the Public Health Center in Chula Vista are only available for residents with doctor referrals. While the testing centers are both drive-thru operations, people must schedule an appointment by calling the county’s Nurse Triage Team at 2-1-1.

Bot centers give nasal swab tests. Results are typically available in 24 to 48 hours.

The South Bay location is open Monday through Friday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Live Well Center at Chula Vista, 690 Oxford Street, Chula Vista, Ca 91911.

The North County location is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at North Inland Live Well Escondido Center, 649 W. Mission Ave., Escondido, CA 92025.