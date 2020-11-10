County officials discuss new purple tier coronavirus restrictions

SAN DIEGO — San Diego County is reporting 483 new COVID-19 infections and seven additional deaths after the region dropped into the more restrictive “purple” tier of the state’s coronavirus tracking system.

The new numbers bring the county’s totals to 61,053 cases and 915 deaths since the coronavirus pandemic began.

San Diego County will officially enter the state’s “purple” tier and all its related restrictions on Saturday morning. Businesses have three days to adjust to the new restrictions.

