County libraries cancel curbside service 2 days after launch

SAN DIEGO — San Diego County is canceling its curbside library service two days after launching it, citing concerns about spreading the coronavirus.

The curbside service was initially launched to enable patrons to pick up books they’d placed on hold. That service was canceled Thursday after its launch earlier this week due to concerns regarding the spread of the virus.

The San Diego County Library reminded patrons that digital access to the library’s e-books and magazines was still available at any time of day via the Libby and Flipster apps.

All of the library’s 33 branches are closed and are not currently accepting returns. The library said it will be extending due dates to all currently borrowed books to April 30 and will not be issuing late fees that would ordinarily accrue during that extension.

