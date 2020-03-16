SAN DIEGO — San Diego County officials announced a sweeping public health order Monday as the number of coronavirus cases in the region spiked to 55.

Those cases include 47 residents, four non-residents and four in federal quarantine.

As of Sunday, there were 39 cases, 33 of which were county residents.

The order prohibits all gatherings of 50 or more people, closing all bars and restricting restaurants to take-out, delivery or drive-through service only. Businesses requiring a doctor’s note for an employee to miss work must suspend those policies, all public schools must disband classes, events or other gatherings and non-essential personnel are prohibited from visiting hospitals or long-term care facilities.

