County confirms 117 new COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths

SAN DIEGO – County health officials announced Saturday 117 new cases of COVID-19 and nine deaths, bringing the region’s total to 2,943 cases and 111 deaths.

Saturday’s deaths include five men and four women with underlying medical conditions.

A total of 43,638 COVID-19 tests administered to San Diegans to date and 7% have been positive.

Starting Monday, the County will open two additional drive-through testing sites. One will be at the North Inland Live Well Center in Escondido and the other at the Public Health Center in Chula Vista. Patients will need an appointment, which can be made through a physician or by calling the county’s 211 line.

Health officials announced on Friday that starting May 1, people within six feet of a non-household member must wear a facial covering. The new measure comes after a week in which south county cities saw a spike in cases and north county cities saw a greater call to open public spaces.

The second health order on facial coverings follows Chula Vista and National City requiring facial coverings.

“But we’re encouraging it immediately,” said County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher.

Fletcher mentioned concern with the high number of cases south of the border and said local leaders are asking for more strict testing for those crossing into the United States from Mexico. According to officials, a higher rate of cases in south county towns and in the Otay Mesa Detention Center may be related to those crossing the border. More than 200,000 American citizens live in northern Baja California, Fletcher said.

The county is calling for federal assistance to take people’s temperatures at the border and help enforce a mandatory two-week quarantine period for anyone taking nonessential international trips.

County Supervisor Kristin Gaspar has reached out to Vice President Mike Pence asking for help at the border.