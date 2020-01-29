County building shines purple and gold for Kobe Bryant

The San Diego County Administration Center was bathed in purple and gold beginning at sunset Wednesday evening in memory of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter and the seven others who died in a helicopter crash Sunday.

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego County Administration Center was bathed in purple and gold beginning at sunset Wednesday evening in memory of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter and the seven others who died in a helicopter crash Sunday.

Shane Harris, president of the People’s Alliance for Justice, sent a letter asking San Diego County Chief Administrative Officer Helen Robbins-Meyer to program the building’s lights in honor of the former NBA superstar. The county agreed to light the building in purple and gold from 5:15 to 11:30 p.m.

“It is important that San Diego shows solidarity with Los Angeles and other cities across the country that are remembering and honoring the historic basketball player not just for his contributions on the court but off the court as well,” Harris wrote in his letter. “As well as standing side-by-side in prayer and thought for the eight other victims killed in Sunday’s helicopter crash.”

Harris and the People’s Alliance for Justice gathered at sunset near the fountain on the waterfront side of the County Administration Center, 1600 Pacific Highway.

The Sikorsky S-76B helicopter crashed into a Calabasas mountainside Sunday morning while carrying Bryant and the other passengers to the former Laker star’s Mamba Sports Academy, where his daughter was scheduled to play in a basketball tournament.