With markets closed, you can still buy fresh produce and support local farms

SAN DIEGO — Despite popular farmers markets having to close, fresh, locally sourced food is still available to San Diego grocery shoppers.

Specialty Produce downtown, which typically is busy supplying sit-down restaurants and other vendors with food, has changed its model temporarily to serve residents directly. That includes “farmer’s boxes,” which are sold online starting at $20. Bulk specialty items are available, too.

Watch Heather Lake’s report from the Specialty Produce warehouse, and visit their website to learn more.