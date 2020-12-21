With holidays looming, San Diegans turn out for last-minute COVID-19 test

CHULA VISTA, Calif. – It’s the time of year for last-minute-Christmas shopping. Turns out, it’s also last-minute COVID-19 testing time as well.

Tail lights rolled through the Chula Vista Public Library Monday night with people hoping to get their results back before the weekend. Many hope it will offer them some peace of mind while visiting loved ones this holiday season.

“My mom is a little older and I want to make sure I’m safe,” Ron Ejanda said, “and I want to make sure she’s safe, too.”

This year, the CDC is encouraging people to celebrate the holidays virtually as it poses the lowest risk for spreading COVID-19. California public health officials have urged residents not to plan gatherings with other households in counties — such as San Diego County and much of Southern California — while under a regional stay-at-home order.

For those choosing to meet, mask-wearing, social distancing and handwashing are recommended to limit risk, according to the CDC.

In San Diego County, most receive test results in between 3-5 days. That makes it possible for people getting tested early in the week to get results just in the St. Nick of time.

“We actually did get tested last Wednesday too, and we were in line for six hours,” Corey Gross said. “Today, we pulled up and ten minutes later, we’re here. So, it’s better.”

The Chula Vista Public Library location now operates with appointments only.

A full list of local COVID-19 testing locations is available on the county’s website.

Ron Ejanda has a COVID-19 test administered to him on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020 outside of the Chula Vista Public Library in Chula Vista, Calif. Ejanda said he was getting the test to make sure he and his mother are safe ahead of the Christmas holiday.

