Why experts say not to wear a mask with a valve

SAN DIEGO — Masks with valves and other kinds of vents have gained popularity during the coronavirus pandemic with people who want to breathe more easily or avoid fogging up their glasses, but experts say those face-coverings miss the mark.

The gist: coronavirus mask requirements are all about keeping your exhaled air and droplets in, not keeping things out. Valve masks do the opposite.

“They’re able to filter out a lot of particles, but the issue with the air valve is … when somebody is exhaling, or breathing out, those particles are still getting into the air,” Natasha Bhuyan, a family physician and regional medical director at One Medical, explained.

“It protects the individual wearer, but it doesn’t protect anyone around them, and they’re really not great for minimizing disease transmission.”

