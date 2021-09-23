Who can get a third COVID-19 shot (and how) in California?

UPDATE: This story was updated Sept. 23 to reflect recommendations from a key CDC advisory panel.

SAN DIEGO — California residents might be confused by the latest news on third vaccine doses and COVID-19 booster shots: namely, who can get them and when?

While health regulators recently backed boosters of the Pfizer vaccine to targeted groups — and earlier approved a third shot for some higher-risk individuals — the path toward wide availability of extra doses (and the rules on who can get one now) remain a bit unclear.

Here’s the current state of play in the Golden State:

Third doses for the immunocompromised

State (and federal) health officials distinguish between “third doses” and “booster shots” when discussing extra vaccination eligibility, and right now, the only people who can book an appointment are those who have certain conditions that make them “moderately to severely immunocompromised.”

For this group only, third doses to strengthen immune response are available of both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines (experts are still studying the potential for an additional dose of the Johnson & Johnson shot). It includes people who have:

Been receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood

Received an organ transplant and are taking medicine to suppress the immune system

Received a stem cell transplant within the last 2 years or are taking medicine to suppress the immune system

Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (such as DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome)

Advanced or untreated HIV infection

Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress your immune response

For help making a third dose appointment, Californians can go to the state’s My Turn CA dashboard, where they’ll be asked to verify that they have one of the listed conditions and that they received their second COVID-19 vaccine at least 28 days prior.

They’ll also be asked to verify which vaccine they have already received (current medical guidance says not to mix and match doses) and will have the option to request transportation assistance. Then the state will present local options for a third dose, including pharmacies and health care providers.

Not sure if a third dose is right for you? Talk to your primary care provider before booking.

Boosters for 65-and-up: Coming soon (for some)

Big news came earlier this week in the form of the FDA signing off on booster doses of Pfizer’s vaccine for Americans 65 and older and some other high-risk populations. But more regulatory hurdles remained before boosters could be offered to that large, new group.

Now a key advisory panel at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — which will set the final policy — has recommended Pfizer boosters for people 65 and older, nursing home residents, and people who are 50 to 64 with underlying medical conditions. It also said boosters can be offered to people 18 to 49 with underlying conditions.

The CDC has not yet officially adopted that recommendation, but they have followed the panel’s advice on coronavirus vaccines throughout the pandemic.

California said Thursday that it will be ready on “day one” of federal approval to start administering booster shots. State health officials said the My Turn platform is prepared to add a booster eligibility screener to its interface to help people confirm they are part of the new, larger cohort.

“California is fortunate to have enough supply of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and is ready to get doses to the providers that need them,” a statement from the state health department reads. The state also says doses will remain free regardless of health insurance or immigration status.

What if you are in the groups described above, but got the Moderna or J&J shot, not Pfizer? You’ll simply need to wait for trials on those vaccines and further recommendations from health regulators. Right now, advisors say you should not mix and match shots or schedule a third dose of your vaccine brand as a self-appointed “booster.”

But what about that speech on boosters for all Americans?

You might remember a public address by President Joe Biden from August, in which his administration laid out plans to make booster shots widely available to nearly all Americans and targeted Sept. 20 as the start date.

“The plan is for every adult to get a booster shot eight months after you got your second shot,” Biden said at the time. “The time to lay out a plan for a widespread booster shot is now,” Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy added.

Amid the fanfare of Biden’s speech, his administration did include the caveat that his booster plan hinged on recommendations and authorizations by federal health regulators. That was expected to come swiftly, but as of late September, debate is still swirling over some of the basic rationale for widely providing boosters rather than leaving them targeted for specific groups.

Some top doctors question whether the plan would actually slow the course of the pandemic, and say that more time to research the boosters’ effects are needed before a nationwide rollout to all groups. Meanwhile, the World Health Organization has strongly opposed the use of a third round of shots in wealthy nations while poorer countries don’t have enough vaccines to distribute first doses.

For now, stay tuned to the ongoing deliberations of the FDA and the CDC, and check back with this article for updates.

And remember, if the federal government does ultimately carve a path forward to broader availability of third COVID-19 shots, California says it’s ready to make them available for free.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.