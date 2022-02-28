SAN DIEGO – Mask requirements soon will be a thing of the past for many San Diego County school districts.

On Monday, Gov. Gavin Newsom said face coverings no longer will be required for schools and child care facilities after March 11. The move, announced in conjunction with the governors of Oregon and Washington, is the latest pandemic measure being retired as the COVID-19 situation is improving, both in California and nationally.

“California continues to adjust our policies based on the latest data and science, applying what we’ve learned over the past two years to guide our response to the pandemic,” Newsom said in a statement Monday. “Masks are an effective tool to minimize spread of the virus and future variants, especially when transmission rates are high.

“We cannot predict the future of the virus, but we are better prepared for it and will continue to take measures rooted in science to keep California moving forward.”

Under Newsom’s declaration, masks no longer will be required for unvaccinated residents starting Tuesday.

Masks continue to be required in select settings in California such as public transit, hospitals and correctional facilities, among others. They’re also still recommended indoors in San Diego County under the CDC designation as a “high-risk” area.

But not every district in the county is ditching masks right away.

Here’s where San Diego County’s school districts stand:

Borrego Springs Unified School District

Acknowledging Newsom’s Monday announcement, Borrego Springs Unified plans to discuss the mask mandate during its March 9 board meeting, the district announced.

Cajon Valley Union School District

In a tweet, Cajon Valley Union said it is preparing to “transition to a mask-optional environment in two weeks.”

The tweet also contains survey information from district families and community members. Of the respondents, more than 72% surveyed said they prefer to shift to “an endemic response,” making masks and other PPE optional for students and staff.

File – The Carlsbad Unified School District sign in 2020. (Photo courtesy of the Carlsbad Unified School District)

Carlsbad Unified School District

Students no longer will be required to masks starting March 14, though all are permitted to continue wearing them if they choose, the district said Monday.

Officials said it is not yet clear what the impact of the announcement means for staff, however.

“As we shared in previous communications, we do not anticipate that the County of San Diego will be more restrictive than this; our district will be no more restrictive than required,” district officials said in a statement.

Masks also will continue to be provided to students and staff upon request.

Encinitas Union School District

The district’s indoor mask rules expire at the end of the school day on March 11, the district said Monday.

“Therefore, beginning on Monday, March 14th it will be strongly recommended for students to wear facial coverings but there will be no requirement,” district officials said in a statement. “Families will have a choice in whether or not they have their students wear masks.

File – The Escondido Union School District sign on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2020. (KSWB photo)

Escondido Union School District

Escondido Union plans to drop the mask requirement as of March 12, the district said.

“We ask that families continue to respect the mask requirement until the change takes effect,” a statement posted on the district website reads.

Fallbrook Union High School District

Starting March 14, all students no longer will be required to wear masks in schools, but they are permitted to keep doing so if they choose, the district said Monday. As with several other area districts, Fallbrook Union High said it’s unclear what the governor’s guidance means for staff and they’re awaiting guidance from CalOSHA.

“As we shared in previous communications, we do not anticipate that the County of San Diego will be more restrictive than this; our district will be no more restrictive than required,” officials said in a statement.

La Mesa-Spring Valley School District

While the district did not immediately close its plans, officials shared Newsom’s announcement about the lifted mask mandate on the district’s Facebook page.

Rancho Santa Fe School District

Rancho Santa Fe School District leaders voted last week to make masks optional in schools, one of the first in the county to make such a decision,” the Union-Tribune reported.

The San Diego Unified School District’s Education Center at 4100 Normal St. in San Diego, Calif. as it appeared on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021.

San Diego Unified School District

Citing the county’s status in the CDC’s “high-risk” category, San Diego Unified plans to maintain its indoor mask mandate, the district said Monday.

Officials with the state’s second-largest school district say they plan to conduct an assessment and seek the recommendations of public health agencies and UC San Diego experts to determine the criteria to drop the requirement once the county leaves the “high-risk” category.

A new strategy, which the district said will be a “data-driven and science-based off-ramp,” is slated to be announced prior to March 11, according to an email sent to families and district colleagues.

“Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, our District has looked to the guidance of federal, state, and local health agencies, as well as to the advice of trusted medical professionals in making science-based decisions for the policies we put in place to keep our students, our staff, and their families safe,” the district’s email reads.

San Marcos Unified School District

Starting March 12, masks in San Marcos Unified school settings will move from required to strongly recommended regardless of vaccination status, the district said.

The district plans to keep focusing on mitigation strategies, including monitoring symptoms, testing and high-quality ventilation systems, among others. Students and staff are encouraged to “remain home when sick” and test for COVID-19 when necessary.

“We ask for your help to please speak with your students about the importance of continuing to wear masks indoors until this time so as not to disrupt their learning process,” the district’s statement reads. “Our hardworking teachers, staff, and administrators need your continued support to keep the focus on teaching and learning in our schools.”

Sweetwater Union High School District

Like San Diego Unified, Sweetwater Union High district officials said Monday they plan to maintain the indoor mask requirement for all students and unvaccinated staff — but it might not last long.

The district plans to reassess the mask mandate on March 14 — two weeks from Newsom’s announcement Monday — to examine “community spread at that time.”

“We reiterate that the safety of our school communities must be the guiding factor for any decisions affecting our students and staff and continue to encourage testing, masking, and vaccinations,” the district said in an update posted to its website Monday.

The headquarters for the Vista Unified School District as it appeared on Oct. 26, 2020.

Vista Unified School District

Masks will be optional for all Vista Unified students starting March 14, the district said Monday.

“From March 14th forward, all students will no longer be required to wear a mask while inside classrooms and other school buildings,” the district said in an update. “However, all students have the option to continue to wear a mask indoors and outdoors.

“We expect all members of our school community to respect each individual student and staff choice.”

The district noted that it is awaiting CalOSHA guidance on mask-wearing for staff. That information will be communicated to teachers and staff members once the decision is made, officials said.

Not all local school districts have yet announced plans for when the state’s mask mandate expires. Did we miss your district? Email kswbweb@fox5sandiego.com.