Map: Where coronavirus cases have been confirmed in San Diego County

SAN DIEGO — Public health officials released a breakdown of where coronavirus cases have been confirmed in San Diego County.
The information is based on the infected individuals’ cities of residence and zip code.
The following data has been updated to reflect the 13,334 cases that have been confirmed as of Sunday, June 28.
|City/Unincorporated Area
|Count
|Alpine
|25
|Bonita
|47
|Bonsall
|10
|Borrego Springs
|11
|Boulevard
|4
|Campo
|7
|Carlsbad
|155
|Chula Vista
|1,860
|Coronado
|40
|Del Mar
|18
|Descanso
|3
|Dulzura
|13
|El Cajon
|689
|Encinitas
|113
|Escondido
|524
|Fallbrook
|97
|Imperial Beach
|194
|Jamul
|27
|Julian
|3
|Lakeside
|101
|La Mesa
|211
|Lemon Grove
|148
|National City
|612
|Oceanside
|372
|Pala
|3
|Pauma Valley
|4
|Potrero
|13
|Poway
|82
|Ramona
|67
|Ranchita
|2
|Rancho Santa Fe
|23
|San Diego
|5,959
|San Marcos
|218
|Santa Ysabel
|1
|Santee
|114
|Solana Beach
|20
|Spring Valley
|427
|Tecate
|9
|Valley Center
|30
|Vista
|286
|Other
|666
|Unknown
|126
|Zip Code
|Count
|91901
|25
|91902
|65
|91905
|4
|91906
|7
|91910
|575
|91911
|803
|91913
|250
|91914
|79
|91915
|133
|91916
|3
|91917
|13
|91932
|192
|91935
|26
|91941
|115
|91942
|121
|91945
|147
|91950
|618
|91963
|13
|91977
|384
|91978
|41
|91980
|9
|92003
|9
|92004
|11
|92007
|18
|92008
|41
|92009
|62
|92010
|25
|92011
|27
|92014
|31
|92019
|147
|92020
|407
|92021
|381
|92024
|93
|92025
|200
|92026
|162
|92027
|185
|92028
|98
|92029
|30
|92036
|3
|92037
|74
|92040
|101
|92054
|96
|92055
|2
|92056
|109
|92057
|112
|92058
|63
|92059
|3
|92061
|3
|92064
|81
|92065
|67
|92066
|2
|92067
|19
|92069
|134
|92070
|1
|92071
|113
|92075
|19
|92078
|94
|92081
|55
|92082
|31
|92083
|139
|92084
|124
|92091
|3
|92093
|4
|92101
|189
|92102
|314
|92103
|167
|92104
|183
|92105
|459
|92106
|35
|92107
|42
|92108
|99
|92109
|171
|92110
|78
|92111
|123
|92113
|586
|92114
|443
|92115
|281
|92116
|86
|92117
|119
|92118
|31
|92119
|55
|92120
|59
|92121
|7
|92122
|56
|92123
|80
|92124
|52
|92126
|155
|92127
|82
|92128
|84
|92129
|89
|92130
|89
|92131
|44
|92134
|5
|92135
|9
|92136
|25
|92139
|261
|92140
|46
|92145
|3
|92154
|960
|92161
|1
|92173
|520
|Unknown
|244