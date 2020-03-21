Map: Where coronavirus cases have been confirmed in San Diego County

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
San Diego County’s coronavirus map as of Sunday, June 28, 2020.

SAN DIEGO — Public health officials released a breakdown of where coronavirus cases have been confirmed in San Diego County.

The information is based on the infected individuals’ cities of residence and zip code.

The following data has been updated to reflect the 13,334 cases that have been confirmed as of Sunday, June 28.

City/Unincorporated AreaCount
Alpine25
Bonita47
Bonsall10
Borrego Springs11
Boulevard4
Campo7
Carlsbad155
Chula Vista1,860
Coronado40
Del Mar18
Descanso3
Dulzura13
El Cajon689
Encinitas113
Escondido524
Fallbrook97
Imperial Beach194
Jamul27
Julian3
Lakeside101
La Mesa211
Lemon Grove148
National City612
Oceanside372
Pala3
Pauma Valley4
Potrero13
Poway82
Ramona67
Ranchita2
Rancho Santa Fe23
San Diego5,959
San Marcos218
Santa Ysabel1
Santee114
Solana Beach20
Spring Valley427
Tecate9
Valley Center30
Vista286
Other666
Unknown126
Zip CodeCount
9190125
9190265
919054
919067
91910575
91911803
91913250
9191479
91915133
919163
9191713
91932192
9193526
91941115
91942121
91945147
91950618
9196313
91977384
9197841
919809
920039
9200411
9200718
9200841
9200962
9201025
9201127
9201431
92019147
92020407
92021381
9202493
92025200
92026162
92027185
9202898
9202930
920363
9203774
92040101
9205496
920552
92056109
92057112
9205863
920593
920613
9206481
9206567
920662
9206719
92069134
920701
92071113
9207519
9207894
9208155
9208231
92083139
92084124
920913
920934
92101189
92102314
92103167
92104183
92105459
9210635
9210742
9210899
92109171
9211078
92111123
92113586
92114443
92115281
9211686
92117119
9211831
9211955
9212059
921217
9212256
9212380
9212452
92126155
9212782
9212884
9212989
9213089
9213144
921345
921359
9213625
92139261
9214046
921453
92154960
921611
92173520
Unknown244

Share this story

Most Popular Stories

Latest News

More News