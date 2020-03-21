Map: Where coronavirus cases have been confirmed in San Diego County

San Diego County’s coronavirus map as of Sunday, June 28, 2020.

SAN DIEGO — Public health officials released a breakdown of where coronavirus cases have been confirmed in San Diego County.

The information is based on the infected individuals’ cities of residence and zip code.

The following data has been updated to reflect the 13,334 cases that have been confirmed as of Sunday, June 28.

City/Unincorporated Area Count Alpine 25 Bonita 47 Bonsall 10 Borrego Springs 11 Boulevard 4 Campo 7 Carlsbad 155 Chula Vista 1,860 Coronado 40 Del Mar 18 Descanso 3 Dulzura 13 El Cajon 689 Encinitas 113 Escondido 524 Fallbrook 97 Imperial Beach 194 Jamul 27 Julian 3 Lakeside 101 La Mesa 211 Lemon Grove 148 National City 612 Oceanside 372 Pala 3 Pauma Valley 4 Potrero 13 Poway 82 Ramona 67 Ranchita 2 Rancho Santa Fe 23 San Diego 5,959 San Marcos 218 Santa Ysabel 1 Santee 114 Solana Beach 20 Spring Valley 427 Tecate 9 Valley Center 30 Vista 286 Other 666 Unknown 126

Zip Code Count 91901 25 91902 65 91905 4 91906 7 91910 575 91911 803 91913 250 91914 79 91915 133 91916 3 91917 13 91932 192 91935 26 91941 115 91942 121 91945 147 91950 618 91963 13 91977 384 91978 41 91980 9 92003 9 92004 11 92007 18 92008 41 92009 62 92010 25 92011 27 92014 31 92019 147 92020 407 92021 381 92024 93 92025 200 92026 162 92027 185 92028 98 92029 30 92036 3 92037 74 92040 101 92054 96 92055 2 92056 109 92057 112 92058 63 92059 3 92061 3 92064 81 92065 67 92066 2 92067 19 92069 134 92070 1 92071 113 92075 19 92078 94 92081 55 92082 31 92083 139 92084 124 92091 3 92093 4 92101 189 92102 314 92103 167 92104 183 92105 459 92106 35 92107 42 92108 99 92109 171 92110 78 92111 123 92113 586 92114 443 92115 281 92116 86 92117 119 92118 31 92119 55 92120 59 92121 7 92122 56 92123 80 92124 52 92126 155 92127 82 92128 84 92129 89 92130 89 92131 44 92134 5 92135 9 92136 25 92139 261 92140 46 92145 3 92154 960 92161 1 92173 520 Unknown 244