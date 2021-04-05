What to expect when San Diego Unified schools reopen next week

SAN DIEGO — San Diego Unified will reopen classrooms and return to in-person instruction next week.

FOX 5 talked with SDUSD board president Richard Barrera Monday morning about what students should expect when they return to campus.

The school district says thousands of students are already attending in-person appointments at learning labs across the city. Students who wish to return to campus for an online hybrid instructional model will do so the week of April 12.

Every school completed a reopening safety checklist detailing the procedures and equipment put in place on each campus, including hand washing stations and sanitizer, hygiene practices for students and staff, and steps taken to ensure adequate ventilation in classrooms.