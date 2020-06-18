What to expect as San Diego County nail salons, tattoo parlors reopen

ENCINITAS, Calif. – The return of local industry in San Diego County continues Friday with the reopening of nail salons, tattoo parlors and other personal grooming businesses.

New guidance from the state last week gave the green light to these businesses after many weeks of closures related to COVID-19. Some already are getting ready this week, as they must comply with strict health and safety guidelines, similar in nature to a some other industries which have reopened including retail shops, restaurants and hotels.

“We are doing a swish with alcohol-based antiseptics orally,” said Teri Ellis, supervisory aesthetic nurse for Image Medical Spa in Encinitas, “and we’re also doing Betadine Swabs up in the nasal cavity just to make sure (customers) can’t transmit to us.”

Under state guidelines released June 12, expanded personal care businesses are required to provide daily temperature and symptom screenings to all employees as well as screening customers; workers must wear a face covering through entire interactions with customers; no additional friends or family are allowed in facilities; and there strict cleaning protocols for commonly used surfaces and product display areas.

Even with anticipation building among customers, Image Medical Spa only has held a soft opening to practice with members of its own staff as well as getting furniture arranged to accommodate social distancing.

The reopening comes as some states including Arizona and Florida are reporting spikes in coronavirus cases. As of Tuesday, California has reported 157,015 cases of COVID-19 and more than 5,200 deaths, according to the state’s Department of Public Health.

Ellis believes her community — which has charted 9,854 cases and 327 deaths, including 124 cases and four deaths reported Wednesday — has taken the pandemic more seriously than other places.

“Here in San Diego, we are much more aware of our health and we are much more vigilant in taking care of that in order to keep the curve flattened,” she said.

But county Supervisors Greg Cox and Nathan Fletcher urged the public Wednesday to keep taking coronavirus precautions as businesses continue reopening. Fletcher said the “spikes and surges” being recorded elsewhere in the state such as in Ventura and Santa Barbara counties are a “powerful reminder to us that the danger is still there.”

“Masks don’t take any freedom away from you, masks give you the freedom to get back out there doing things,” he said. “They are a temporary, minor inconvenience.”