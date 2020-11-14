‘We’re doing everything we can:’ Restaurants move operations outdoors

EL CAJON, Calif. — A family-owned restaurant in El Cajon is worried about its survival as it faces new restrictions that went into effect Saturday.

The owners of Funky Fries and Burgers consider themselves lucky because they already offer outdoor seating. But they say they are taking another huge hit. They used to be able to fit more than 20 people in the restaurant. Under the new restrictions, they’ve had to drop their capacity to just a quarter of customers outside.

“Outdoor seating is not nearly enough to survive,” co-owner Marlaina Hallak said. “The drive-thru is not nearly enough to survive. It’s not nearly enough to keep going.”

Hallak said they will follow the restrictions and public health guidelines but their business is suffering.

“We’re doing everything we can,” she said. “Our masks, wearing gloves, taking temperatures so that we keep our employees safe, our customers safe and altogether our community safe.”

Customers Cindy Lim and Jerry Chen said the restrictions are a hassle but necessary.

“Cases are going up, so in the interest of everyone’s health,” Chen said. “It’s probably best to do that.”

Workers also worry colder weather and rain during the winter may keep customers away. Lim and Chen said they plan to support small businesses rain or shine.

“A lot of places have coverings and the heaters, so it makes it not so bad having to eat outside,” Lim said.