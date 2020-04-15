Website helps you find toilet paper nearby

SAN DIEGO — More than a month ago, FOX 5 stood outside a Costco as the coronavirus panic buying started, and toilet paper was one of the first items to run short.

While shelves are starting to stock up again, it’s hard to know when some of the paper products you need will actually be at which stores.

Now two guys with a studio and production company in Las Vegas decided to create a crowd-sourced website to help people find it. They’ve already seen an increase of about 75,000 users nationwide, and the website it’s up and running for San Diego.

As soon as you pull up the website — tpfinder.co — and allow it to find your location, it will give you the grocery stores and convenience stores around you within a 2 mile radius that are stocked. FOX 5’s Heather Lake talked to the creators about their bright idea.