San Diego County officials to hold COVID-19 news briefing

County reports 124 new COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths; 2 new testing sites open

Coronavirus

San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher during the county’s June 17, 2020 coronavirus news conference.

SAN DIEGO – San Diego County officials reported 124 new cases and four more deaths Wednesday, continuing a curve-flattening local trend but officials continue to urge residents wear facial coverings in public.

Of the 6,782 tests reported to the county and its health partners, about 2 percent were positive new cases. The new reported cases bring the county’s totals to 9,854 with the death toll now at 327.

In the U.S., there have been more than 2.1 million cases of COVID-19 and 117,301 deaths as of Wednesday.

The county announced Wednesday the opening of two new coronavirus testing sites. They include a permanent site at the Mira Mesa Senior Center, open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays and a temporary drive-up site in Spring Valley at the county library at 836 Kempton St., open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on June 18 and June 24.

