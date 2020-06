SAN DIEGO – San Diego County officials reported Wednesday its highest single-day total of positive COVID-19 tests with 332 new cases and six more deaths added to the county’s coronavirus totals.

The number of COVID-19 tests reported to the county Saturday was 6,981 with a 5% positive rate, above the county’s 14-day rolling average of 3.1%. To date, the county has recorded 11,626 positive cases of COVID-19 and 347 deaths.

