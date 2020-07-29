Coronavirus: San Diego County reports 282 new cases, 5 more deaths

SAN DIEGO – San Diego County public health officials reported Wednesday 282 new local COVID-19 cases and five more deaths as the county announced plans to ramp up its response to the pandemic, including now requiring businesses to notify employees of workplace outbreaks.

The county reported 6,899 diagnostic tests Tuesday, 4% of which returned positive. The 14-day rolling average of positive tests now is 5.5%. San Diego County is averaging 8,456 tests per day, above its stated goal for testing of 6,740 with the county and its health partners fast approaching the 600,000 mark for total tests conducted dating back to March.

Six more community setting outbreaks were reported by the county Wednesday after reporting eight such outbreaks on Tuesday. They were recorded at three bars or restaurants, two businesses and one health care setting.

In the past seven days, the county has tallied 24 community setting outbreaks, more than three times its stated trigger number of seven outbreaks in seven days.

On Wednesday, Supervisor Nathan Fletcher said the county is updating the local public health order requiring employers to notify their employees if an coronavirus outbreak occurs within their establishment. The county previously provided recommended guidance for businesses to notify workers of such an outbreak, but Fletcher said the change comes as the county wants to take additional steps to limit any outbreaks.

The new rules go into effect as of Thursday, Fletcher said.

“We want to make sure employers are notifying every employee at that physical location — even if they were not in close contact — that there has been an outbreak at their place of employment,” he said, “and give them instructions and steps they should take.”

Fletcher and Supervisor Greg Cox also announced efforts to boost testing and tracing proportionally to “where the impact of the virus is happening most.” Most notably, Fletcher said that efforts are targeting the South Bay — which has continued to see rising coronavirus numbers — as well as the local Hispanic and Latino communities.

To that end, Fletcher said the county is conducting outreach efforts to hire more Spanish-speaking and Latino contract tracers.

“We have had a very diverse workforce of individuals who have come in, but COVID is not impacting the population at the demographics of population,” he said. “We know there is a disproportionate impact of COVID particularly in the Latino community.”

He added, “Our aim and effort is to have contact tracers who match not the demographics of the population, but the demographics of our positive cases.”

In total, the county has reported 28,287 positive cases of COVID-19 and 552 deaths.