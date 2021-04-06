Newsom: California economy will fully open June 15 if 2 criteria are met

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Tuesday that California will fully open its economy on June 15 if vaccine supply is sufficient for residents 16 years and older and hospitalization rates are stable and low.

If the two criteria are met, the entire state will move into the new phase, which will allow for everyday activities and businesses to reopen. Masks will continue to be mandated across the state and testing or vaccination verification requirements will continue in certain settings.

The announcement comes as California has administered more than 20 million vaccine doses and hospitalizations steadily decline. On Tuesday, the state reached 4 million doses of the vaccine administered to residents of the state’s hardest-hit communities.

“With more than 20 million vaccines administered across the state, it is time to turn the page on our tier system and begin looking to fully reopen California’s economy,” Newsom said in a news release. “We can now begin planning for our lives post-pandemic. We will need to remain vigilant, and continue the practices that got us here – wearing masks and getting vaccinated – but the light at the end of this tunnel has never been brighter.”

“California has made incredible progress controlling the spread of COVID-19 by staying home, masking, and getting vaccines out quickly to Californians in every corner of the state, including in those communities hardest hit by this pandemic,” Dr. Mark Ghaly said in a news release. “In order to take the next step, we must continue to do our part to keep this momentum moving in the right direction, and that means continuing to wear a mask and ensuring everyone who is eligible gets the vaccine.”

