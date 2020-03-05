Watch Live: Newsom declares statewide coronavirus emergency

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has declared a statewide emergency due to the threat of new coronavirus, becoming third US state to do so.

Newsom announced the measure at a news conference Wednesday, saying it was intended to help procure supplies quickly.

Officials say an elderly patient who apparently contracted the COVID-19 virus on a cruise died in Northern California.

Health officials said the elderly patient had underlying health conditions and died at a hospital in Roseville, near Sacramento.

Another person who had been on the cruise ship tested positive for the virus Tuesday.

The governor said the state currently has 53 cases of COVID-19.

