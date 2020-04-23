Mayor urges San Diegans to protect against coronavirus-related scams

SAN DIEGO – Mayor Kevin L. Faulconer joins District Attorney Summer Stephan and City Attorney Mara Elliott to highlight resources available to San Diegans related to scams and abuse during the coronavirus pandemic.

As the federal government begins economic impact payments from the recently passed federal stimulus, San Diegans have reported scams, ranging from telephone scams with people impersonating Internal Revenue Service agents to fake organizations requesting donations for the World Health Organization.

