Mayor Faulconer declares city employees disaster workers

SAN DIEGO — Mayor Kevin Faulconer Monday issued an executive order declaring San Diego municipal employees disaster workers.

The order means that the entire city workforce of more than 11,000 employees are designated as disaster service workers and are covered by California’s Emergency Services Act, the mayor said. They can work to protect life and property and help operate the city’s Emergency Operations Center, he explained.

The mayor also announced actions meant to streamline the delivery of medical supplies in the city, extending building permits and waiving certain fees during the coronavirus crisis.

Faulconer also said that another San Diego police officer has tested positive for coronavirus. As of Monday, a total of seven public safety officer have come down with the virus, including two police officers, four lifeguards and one firefighter, he said.

