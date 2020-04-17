Regional Advisory Group to develop plan for phased reopening of local economy

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – City and county elected officials Friday announced the creation of an advisory group that will develop strategies for an eventual phased re-opening of San Diego’s economy, which has been largely shuttered due to COVID-19-related public health orders.

The San Diego Economic Recovery Advisory Group will begin meeting Monday to develop a framework for reopening the region for business once it is deemed safe.

The group will consist of local “civic and business leaders,” representing a variety of industries that can advise how best to safely reopen for business, and how to have the local economy thrive in a business environment so largely affected by COVID-19.

City and county officials are working with San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce and San Diego Regional Economic Development Corporation to form the group, which will submit recommendations to regional leaders in conjunction with guidance from public health officials.

City and regional representatives did not make any estimates as to when the region would reopen to regular business.

“This group will not be focusing on the when, but more on the how,” San Diego County Supervisor Greg Cox said. “We can’t afford to blindly rush into this. We will only reopen when we are convinced that doing so will not endanger more lives.”

Said San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer: “Saving lives, as I think all of you know, has really driven all of our decisions thus far. The same is true here. Everything will be done in coordination from a health and safety standpoint.”