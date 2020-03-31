‘I’m inspired’: Newsom says call for medical workers met with overwhelming response

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Gov. Gavin Newsom updated residents on California’s response to the coronavirus pandemic Tuesday, saying he has been heartened by the way medical workers and average people across the state have risen to the occasion of addressing a pandemic.

Newsom announced there were 6,932 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in California, adding that 1,617 of the people who have tested positive have been hospitalized. Over five days, the total number of hospitalizations more than doubled in California, and Newsom cautioned that the trend would continue upward.

“Over the next few weeks we expect these numbers to increase,” the governor wrote on Twitter. “This disease can impact anyone. Stay home. Take this seriously.”

The governor said an initiative he announced Monday to bring students and retired or part-time medical professionals into paid service during the coronavirus pandemic had already seen 25,000 sign-ups from applicants who matched basic criteria. Learn more about how to apply by clicking here.

“We were overwhelmed,” Newsom said of the response. “That was extraordinary, in less than 24 hours.”

The governor also spoke of the “moral authority” exercised by Californians finding ways to help during the pandemic, from churches and teachers finding remote ways to continue their work from a distance, to the bright minds working to develop new ways to keep people safe.

“I’m inspired; I’ve never been more damn inspired in my life,” the governor said, when a reporter asked him how he was feeling on a personal level.

Newsom encouraged older adults in the U.S. who might be struggling to find information about the virus to call an information hotline at 833-544-2374. He also encouraged elderly adults or people with disabilities to visit a designated website for a variety of resources. Click here to view the site.

Newsom also referenced public confusion about whether healthy people should be wearing masks or other face-coverings when they have to leave the house, to go grocery shopping for example. He said his team was working with scientists to issue clear guidelines within 24 hours.