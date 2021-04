LOS ANGELES (KRON) -- Gov. Gavin Newsom will be vaccinated Thursday morning in Los Angeles as the state expands eligibility to include Californians ages 50 and over.

The governor is expected to receive the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, Capitol Correspondent Ashley Zavala reported. Newsom plans to get the vaccine at about 9:20 a.m. and will hold media availability afterwards, his office said in a Wednesday news release.