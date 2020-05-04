County opens 3 news sites for coronavirus testing

SAN DIEGO — County officials announced that three new coronavirus testing sites will open Tuesday with the ability to test about 800 patients a day.

The new testing sites will not require a doctor’s referral, but people will need to make an appointment to receive a test, Supervisor Nathan Fletcher said.

The new locations are at Grossmont College in El Cajon, the North Inland Live Well Center in Escondido and at the former Sears building in Chula Vista, Fletcher said.

People wishing to get tested can make an appointment by calling 888-634-1123 or do so online at the Logistics Health Incorporateed website.

Officials said that they confirmed 93 new coronavirus cases Monday, pushing the total number of positive cased in the county to 4,020. Five more patients died, pushing the virus death toll to 144, Chief Medical Officer Wilma Wooten said.

Check back for updates on this developing story.