1,804 coronavirus cases, 45 deaths confirmed in county

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – The number of COVID-19 cases in San Diego County rose to 1,804 and deaths increased to 45, county health officials confirmed Sunday.

County Public Health Officer, Dr. Wilma Wooten said a man in his early 80s has died from complications related to COVID-19.

There have been 30 outbreaks — multiple positive cases in one location — so far in the county, Dr. Wooten said. Twenty of those outbreaks were in congregate living facilities such as nursing homes, and 10 were in community settings.

Of the 1,804 cases, 415 have been hospitalized and 152 are in intensive care, Wooten said.

County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher said officials are seeing an increase in the availability of testing and also seeing more experimental testing. Fletcher said the county will soon appoint a COVID-19 testing coordinator who will oversee bringing hospital and other health officials together to work on expanding testing.

Supervisor Greg Cox announced a new awareness campaign for the public to submit photos of themselves holding a sign, such as “stay in place, maintain space and cover your face.” The photos can be submitted on livewellsd.org/psa and shared on social media.

“Let’s spread the word, not the virus,” Cox said.

Wooten said county health officials are working with public health officials in Tijuana to share coronavirus updates and information.

“We are indeed engaged in regular calls with the leadership in public health in Tijuana and the consulate,” she said.

Wooten also mentioned if coronavirus patients from Baja want to visit a hospital in San Diego, that would be up to each individual hospital. However, she is not aware of that happening to date.

Dr. Eric McDonald, the county’s medical director of epidemiology, said the county is tracking any positive cases among the homeless population, whether coming from homeless encampments or emergency rooms. Investigators are tracking people who have come in close contact with the homeless patient and the settings they’ve been in.

During the question-and-answer session with the media, Wooten was asked about when and if the county’s stay-at-home order will be extended.

“We have not peaked yet,” she said. “Once we reach the peak, then we will look at the number of cases after that point. It will be a gradual approach (on lifting any orders). But I can’t give you a specific time today.”

Cox said he was grateful to the baseball community for “stepping up the plate” and providing meals for first-line health workers.

He also thanked the many police, firefighters and lifeguards who paid tribute to health care workers at local hospitals Friday by flashing their emergency lights in a drive-by salute.

Cox said there will not be a health briefing on Easter Sunday, but the regular 2:30 p.m. briefings will return on Monday.

Even with San Diegans taking the public health orders seriously, Fletcher encouraged people celebrating Passover and Easter this weekend to continue to celebrate in person only with members of their immediate households.

“We know this is a weekend of particular significance for many,” he said. “This weekend would be a great time to reach out to someone; call them, Zoom them, yell out a window — as long as you’re six feet away.”

Several churches and synagogues have planned online services for the weekend to allow worshippers to practice social distancing.