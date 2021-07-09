County urges residents to get COVID-19 vaccine as 140,000 remain without 2nd dose

SAN DIEGO — San Diego County officials held a COVID-19 update Friday morning after the CDC announcement allowing vaccinated teachers and students to go without wearing masks in schools.

San Diego County Board of Supervisors Chair Nathan Fletcher says that county is recovering “incredibly well” as pandemic restrictions have been eased, but he urged residents to complete their coronavirus vaccines as 140,000 people county-wide remain without a second dose.

Fletcher said 80% of the county has received their first dose, while 68% are fully vaccinated.

Fletcher said since March 1, the unvaccinated make up 95% of COVID-19 cases in the county, 98% of hospitalizations and 96% of deaths.

Fletcher also said the county has reported 54 delta variant cases. He believes by August, it will be the dominant variant in the county.

Out of the 54 delta variant cases, Fletcher said more than 90% involved people who are unvaccinated.