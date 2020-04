SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Researchers at UC San Diego Health have begun a portion of a global clinical trial to assess whether a medication used to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other inflammatory disorders might also have therapeutic value for COVID-19 patients who have developed or are at high risk of developing serious lung damage from the infection.

Tocilizumab, marketed as Actemra, is an immunosuppressive drug used primarily to treat rheumatoid arthritis and systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis, a severe form of the disease in children. The antibody-based therapy works by blocking cellular receptors for interleukin-6, a small protein that plays an important role in triggering inflammation as an early immune response to disease.