County officials announce new virus measures

SAN DIEGO — County elected and public health officials said Thursday that five new cases of coronavirus infection have been confirmed in San Diego County, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to six.

The officials, who included Supervisors Greg Cox and Nathan Fletcher, San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer and County Public Health Officer Wilma Wooten, also announced that the county is implementing the statewide ban on public gatherings of 250 or more people. The order would take effect Thursday night at midnight, they said.

Fletcher said that county officials believe that coronavirus has already begun spreading by community-based transmission through the county, so more cases are expected.

Fletcher said that as of Thursday morning, three flights of passengers from the Grand Princess had arrived at MCAS Miramar in San Diego and a total of 277 passengers were being quarantined at the base. Another planeload of passengers landed at the base at about 2:30 p.m., he said. County officials expect that about 400 passengers will eventually be quarantined at Miramar.