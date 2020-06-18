County to pause additional reopenings, targeted enforcement will be increased

SAN DIEGO – With San Diego County tallying eight community COVID-19 outbreaks in the past week, county leaders announced Thursday they will pause implementation of future reopening guidance from the state with officials calling to step up targeted enforcement of the public health order.

County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher said the announcement does not impact planned reopenings Friday of nail salons, tattoo parlors and other personal grooming businesses. But he said Thursday was the first time the county crossed one of its 13 coronavirus triggers, requiring the county to stress the importance of taking the threat seriously.

“Throughout the duration of our response to coronavirus, we’ve always said that one individual day does not make a trend, but one individual day can hit a trigger,” Fletcher said.

The county and its health partners have recorded outbreaks from “restaurants, businesses, private residences, houses of worship, office buildings, social clubs — and in the case of these, we’re seeing them in a widespread area throughout San Diego County,” Fletcher said.

Three of the eight outbreaks will fall off the county’s list on Friday, making it possible that it would not hit a trigger at that time. But the pause on additional reopenings will last “until we have a greater sense of a period of time and observation to understand what’s going on,” he said.

Additionally, the county plans to boost enforcement of the public health order as it did a month ago with El Prez, a popular Pacific Beach sports bar and restaurant. Following the reopening of dine-in restaurants, health officials observed what they called an “egregious” disregard of the public health and safety guidelines at El Prez and shut the restaurant down “until further notice.”

In a recent briefing, Dr. Wilma Wooten, the county’s public health officer, outlined a series of 13 triggers for modifying the local public health order. Triggers are divided into three categories: epidemiology and public health and health care with much of the focus placed on following community coronavirus outbreaks, the local supply of PPE and local ICU bed capacity.

The briefing comes following the announcement of a new statewide order issued by Gov. Gavin Newsom, requiring people to wear masks in most indoor settings and outdoors when social distancing is not possible. Newsom said the order is “critical” to keeping residents safe at a time when municipalities including the county are reopening industries that contribute to their economies.

Check back for updates on this developing story.