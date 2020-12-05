County: Stay-at-home order will take effect Monday

SAN DIEGO — San Diego County is reporting a record 2,287 new cases of COVID-19 and eight additional deaths, bringing the county’s totals to 90,468 cases and 1,055 fatalities.

The new data was reported as county supervisors and health officials briefed the public Saturday about a new regional stay-at-home order that will take effect across Southern California.

The state’s Department of Public Health announced Saturday the current ICU capacity in the Southern California region fell to 12.5%. That triggers a state-mandated stay-at-home order that will go into effect in San Diego at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, county officials.

Under that timeline, Southern California will have through Sunday night to implement the order, which would take hold locally on Monday.

The regional stay-at-home order, which will last three weeks, represents a drastic action by the state as pandemic numbers have surged in recent weeks. Under the order, a number of industries including in-person dining, personal care services such as barbershops and nail salons, bars and movie theaters, among others, will have to close.

Other sectors including retail businesses and malls, places of worship and professional sports are allowed to stay open with limited capacity, mandatory masks and social distancing measures.

The new stay-at-home order will apply more broadly to five “regions” in the state: Southern California, the Bay Area, the greater Sacramento area, Northern California and the San Joaquin Valley.

The 10-county Southern California region — which includes San Diego County — was expected to meet the criteria for the new order soon after it was announced Thursday, according to Gov. Gavin Newsom. Southern California’s region consists of San Diego, Riverside, Los Angeles, Orange, Imperial, Inyo, Mono, San Bernardino, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.

There are 216 ICU beds in San Diego County occupied by COVID-19 patients, nearly 40%.

The number of patients with COVID-19 in San Diego County hospitals has increased dramatically from one month ago. There were 297 hospitalized on Nov. 3. The 791 also is more than double the previous peak in mid-July.

Before Saturday’s briefing, Supervisor Jim Desmond — who has been a vocal opponent of certain elements of coronavirus health measures and their impact on local businesses — released a statement taking issue with the state’s broad, regional categories under which the order is being applied.

“This ‘regional’ approach from the State of California is absurd. We are being lumped into the ‘Southern California’ region with jurisdictions as far as San Luis Obispo and Mono County. And, San Diego County is at 23% capacity, well above the 15% requirement. If you count our available overflow ICU beds then we are at 36% capacity,” Desmond wrote, in part.

“The Governor and State did not consult with San Diego County and unilaterally implemented a ‘regional’ approach that unfairly puts people out of work. Again, San Diego did not have an opportunity to review and provide input and did not agree to this system.”