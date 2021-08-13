Volunteers knock on doors to help increase vaccination rates in City Heights

SAN DIEGO — Volunteers are going door to door in City Heights to encourage minority communities to get vaccinated amid a rise in COVID-19 cases and the emergence of the delta variant.

Volunteers say the challenge in minority communities is that they often are fearful of the vaccine and don’t have the right information about it. That’s why they are knocking on doors to encourage neighbors to protect themselves from COVID-19.

“I would say it’s a countywide problem,” said Alor Calderon, with the Employee Rights Center. “We still have half-a-million people that are not getting vaccinated.”

The Employee Rights Center has launched a campaign of phone banking, posting flyers and door-to-door canvassing to increase vaccination rates. They say City Heights, a largely immigrant population, and other nearby neighborhoods have vaccination rates under 55%.

“We get those negative, fearful counter responses that ‘I’m not ready, I’m going to see what’s going to happen,’” Calderon said.

However, with COVID-19 cases on the rise and the emergence of the delta variant, volunteers hope their efforts can build trust of the vaccine.

“Really consider the fact that this could be good for you,” Calderon said. “This is not just one side talking. All kinds of people are saying this is a good step for you and your family.”

The Employee Rights Center also plans to hold a vaccine clinic on August 28 from 2-5 p.m. at 4265 Fairmount Avenue, San Diego, CA 92105 for people in the community to get the vaccine without even setting up an appointment.