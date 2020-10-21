Vista Unified parents raise concerns about class size as schools reopen

VISTA, Calif. — High school students were back to in-person learning Tuesday for the first time since the pandemic locked down school districts.

The Vista Unified School District is taking the lead in opening up to high school students while other districts continue online learning.

“Everyone had their masks on. You couldn’t really talk to people and you couldn’t go up and talk to the teacher, which was kind of strange,” Anneka, a senior at Mission Vista High School, said.

Students told FOX 5 there were 38 to 40 students in their classes and social distancing didn’t really work but masks were strictly enforced along with washing hands. Some parents were uneasy about their kids going back but were willing to give it a try.

“The feeling of kind of getting back to some kind of normalcy is nice,” one parent said. Others were frustrated with the district for opening with so many students in the classroom.

“This has the potential of being a super spreader event,” Ronda Arienti, a retired teacher, said.

Arenti’s son is a teacher at Mission Vista who is deeply concerned for his personal safety and the safety of his family. Arenti said she hugged her son one more time Monday before he went back to in-person teaching.

“But that will not happen now, because he and his family, but especially him, have been put at great risk,” Arenti said.

FOX 5 reached out to the school district for more information about students’ return to school. We are still waiting to hear back.