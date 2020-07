VENTURA, CALIFORNIA – MAY 24: People enjoy the less restricted beachfront over Memorial Day weekend May 24, 2020 in Ventura, California. Officials said people for the most part observed restrictions still remaining like social distancing due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Brent Stirton/Getty Images)

VENTURA, Calif. — Ventura County will close its beaches for the 4th of July weekend in an effort to curb further spread of the coronavirus, county officials announced Tuesday.

Beaches, along with beach parking lots and restrooms, will be closed from 5 a.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday.

The decision comes one day after officials announced beaches in Los Angeles County would be closed during the upcoming holiday weekend.