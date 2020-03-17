Vallarta Supermarkets to implement special hours for seniors, disabled

CHICAGO, IL – DECEMBER 13: Fresh fruit is offered for sale at a Target store on December 13, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. Target announced today it will acquire Shipt, a same-day delivery company, for $550 million. The retailer said the purchase will allow customers to receive same-day delivery of merchandise from about half of all Target stores beginning in early 2018 and the majority of the companys stores by the end of 2018. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Vallarta Supermarkets Tuesday became the latest chain to announce that it will open its stores — including its two San Diego County locations in Escondido and National City — an hour early to accommodate seniors 65 and older, pregnant women and those with disabilities as a way to assist customers amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Effective Wednesday, the Sylmar-based company’s 50 locations in San Diego, Los Angeles, Orange, Ventura, San Bernardino, Kern, Santa Barbara, Tulare and Fresno counties will open to serve those customers at 7 a.m. before opening to the rest of the public at 8 a.m.

“These special hours, along with our efforts to improve checkout times, restock shelves and assist with customer service, are some of the changes we’re making in an effort to meet the high demand during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Andrew Lewis, Vallart’s vice president of marketing.

On Monday, the Northgate Gonzales Market chain began opening all of its 41 Southern California locations one hour early each day — also at 7 a.m. – – for senior citizens and disabled customers. The Anaheim-based chain has 19 stores in Los Angeles County, 13 in Orange County, eight in San Diego County and one in Riverside County.